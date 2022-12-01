Images have been released and details are emerging regarding a major redevelopment of the Midtown site home to DeSano Pizzeria Napolatana — with the prospective developer also planning separate projects nearby on Church Street.

Minnesota-based Roers Company is proposing a 29-story tower for the four-parcel 1.17-acre site, which includes addresses of 115 16th Ave. S. (the DeSano building), 1609 McGavock St., 114 17th Ave. S. and 116 17th Ave. S. The building accommodating musician Zac Brown’s recording studio Southern Ground (at 114 17th Ave. S.), sits outside the footprint of the planned tower.

