Images have been released and details are emerging regarding a major redevelopment of the Midtown site home to DeSano Pizzeria Napolatana — with the prospective developer also planning separate projects nearby on Church Street.
Minnesota-based Roers Company is proposing a 29-story tower for the four-parcel 1.17-acre site, which includes addresses of 115 16th Ave. S. (the DeSano building), 1609 McGavock St., 114 17th Ave. S. and 116 17th Ave. S. The building accommodating musician Zac Brown’s recording studio Southern Ground (at 114 17th Ave. S.), sits outside the footprint of the planned tower.
A multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department notes Roers has enlisted Nashville-based Hastings for architectural duties. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn is the engineer and land-planner.
The document notes the project tentatively is being called 16th & McGavock, with Hastings having designed the proposed tower to as minimally as possible alter the viewsheds enjoyed by users of the multiple Midtown high-rises located nearby.
The site is zoned to accommodate a tower with residential, hotel and/or retail spaces.
Roers has the four parcels under contract, according to a company spokesperson, and is not disclosing a closing date.
If the 16th & McGavock project materializes, its expected retail component could front both 16th Avenue and McGavock Street. The high-rise would sit adjacent to Eakin Partners’ nine-story mixed-use Roundabout Plaza and across McGavock from residential building The Cadence, which stands seven floors. In addition, Roers is looking to keep the Southern Ground building, the spokesperson said; however, with the recording studio business eventually to cease operations at the site, it is unclear what plans Roers might have for the building.
Roers will seek a specific plan rezoning from the Metro Planning Commission. No meeting date has been finalized, the document notes.
Bob Doyle owns the 115 16th Ave. S. (DeSano) property with Kelly Brooks, with the pair having paid $1.8 million for it in 2003, Metro records show. Doyle owns Major Bob Music, the manager of Garth Brooks.
A California partnership owns the 1609 McGavock St. parcel, which serves as surface parking. That entity, details about which the Post was unable to determine, paid $520,000 for the property in 1998, Metro records show.
Via Spotty Merle LLC, Brown owns both 114 17th Ave. S. and 116 17th Ave. S. He listed the Midtown property for sale for $10 million in 2020 (read here).
Brown paid $900,000 for the property in March 2012, according to Metro records. Following the acquisition, Brown spent about $4 million to update the building’s interior and exterior spaces, elevating an existing recording studio with the latest technology and equipment.
Though only 10 years in operation, Southern Ground has hosted high-profile artists such as Eric Clapton, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris, Foo Fighters, Indigo Girls, Taj Mahal, Willie Nelson, Dottie West, Victor Wooten and Neil Young.
The original iteration of the building — a Presbyterian church — opened in 1903 at the southeast corner of 17th and McGavock Street. In 1968, Monument Records founder Fred Foster acquired the property and converted the church building into a recording studio.
As noted, Roers is also prepping for a two-building mixed-use development near the DeSano site. In October, the Metro Planning Commission approved a rezoning related to that effort (read here).
If the project materializes as envisioned, a hotel tower would rise at 1414 Church St. and a multi-family mixed-use high-rise would sit on five parcels at 210-220 15th Ave. N. The mixed-use project would also include nearly 13,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, according to filings. The hotel building would sit adjacent to the Church Street structure home to Deja Vu Showgirls.
The buildings could rise 30 stories and up to 350 feet, requiring Metro sign-off for height exceptions and yielding the tallest building on Church Street in Midtown.
Shaar Forero Properties Inc. owns some of the properties, with Thomas Michael Horrell and Sara Darby Smith owning the others.
The planning commission approval of the rezoning came as Roers also recently submitted to the Metro Planning Department staff plans for two additional buildings — one to stand up to 40 stories (480 feet) and the other up to 36 floors (435 feet), with the taller building potentially to offer retail/restaurant and residential space and the other high-rise possibly to feature a hotel, condominiums and retail. The condo units would be positioned above the hotel space.
Roers will need to acquire those properties — located on a site with an addresses of 207-225 14th Ave. N. — from Aurora Enterprises LLC and Dean Dairy Fluid LLC.
Read more about that effort here.
As the Post reported in July, DeSano Pizzeria Napolatana owner Scott DeSano plans to relocate his business — known for its massive Italian-made wood-fired ovens — to a North Capitol commercial building located at 1010 Fourth Ave. N. near First Horizon Park and next to the structure home to Von Elrod’s Beer Hall and Kitchen. An early 2023 opening is targeted (read more here).
Local real estate investors Allen Arrender and Ronnie Wenzler paid $5.2 million for that 0.47-acre property, located near Germantown, in November 2021.
DeSano Pizzeria Napolatana opened in Midtown in 2012, the first location of what is now a small chain.