A mixed-use development is being eyed for a North Davidson County site located near the Tennessee State University campus, with the project to recognize, to an extent, the history of the city’s civil rights movement.

Nashville-based development company Wedgewood Avenue has submitted documents to the Metro Planning Department with some details of the proposed project, to unfold at 1833 Ed Temple Blvd. on the site of the former Eldorado Motel and adjacent to the city's Ted Rhodes Golf Course.

