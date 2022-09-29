A mixed-use development is being eyed for a North Davidson County site located near the Tennessee State University campus, with the project to recognize, to an extent, the history of the city’s civil rights movement.
Nashville-based development company Wedgewood Avenue has submitted documents to the Metro Planning Department with some details of the proposed project, to unfold at 1833 Ed Temple Blvd. on the site of the former Eldorado Motel and adjacent to the city's Ted Rhodes Golf Course.
The documents note the development will offer two four-story buildings, both with ground-floor retail, and one three-floor structure. Residential space will be the key element; however, a hospitality component, pocket park and swimming pool also are planned, as is the keeping of the 1950s-esque Eldorado Motel pole sign (the hotel building was razed in 2012, with the sign left standing).
Wedgewood Avenue founder Beau Fowler has enlisted Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio for architectural work. Fowler, who is seeking a specific plan rezoning from Metro, will need to acquire the property from the William “Bill” Otey family. Otey, who is deceased, seemingly bought the property in 1971 for $47,895, Metro records note.
The property sits within a federally designated opportunity zone.
According to the documents, George Driver, a restaurant operator, and Otey, a chain grocer, opened the hotel in 1957 (other sources note 1953) via a $112,000 loan from the federal Small Business Administration. The two men were among the nation's first Black business owners to receive an SBA loan.
When Eldorado opened, it was Nashville’s only lodging option listed in the Green Book Travelers Guide. The hotel in September 1961 apparently welcomed Harry Belafonte when he visited Nashville for his Southern Christian Leadership Conference-sponsored concert at the Ryman Auditorium.
The late Ted Rhodes, a Black professional golfer who is credited for having broken the color barrier in the sport, stayed at the hotel multiple times, eventually living there during his later years, the document notes.
The document references a planned expansion of the Cumberland River Greenway on the property.
In addition to featuring the historic sign, the project will take cues from the materials and color palette incorporated in the since-razed mid-century-designed motel structure.
Fowler declined comment regarding when he plans to acquire the property and when he hopes to begin on-site.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Brandon Taylor's District 2.