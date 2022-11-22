Details are emerging for a mixed-use project Nashville-based developer Nathan Lyons plans for an industrial property located in The Nations and once home to Genesco.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the West Nashville development will include updates to the site’s main existing building and the addition of a five-floor residential structure (for which will require the razing of two buildings).

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.