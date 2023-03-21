A mixed-use project is planned for a Madison site located near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the project will include a mixed-use building to offer a maximum of 115 residential units and about 7,000 square feet of commercial space. Expected to rise four floors, the building will be joined by up to 79 townhomes. The address is 253 Nesbitt Lane.
Kensington Media Partners LLC owns the 9.88-acre property, having paid $1.2 million for it in December 2022, Metro records show. The seller was Nashville Public Radio, with four radio transmission towers and a small electrical service structure located on the site.
Joe Neuzil will serve as the developer. He declined to comment.
Nashville-based Hawkins Partners has been enlisted to handle land-planning and landscape architecture duties. A specific plan application has been filed.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Nancy VanReece’s District 8.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.