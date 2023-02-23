A mixed-use development is being eyed for a property in The Nations that offers a warehouse accommodating multiple Nashville breweries.
Recently, the Metro Planning Department approved a rezoning for the property, with an address of 5901 California Ave. The rezoning will allow for two residential buildings to offer a collective 300 units and to be sited on the north and east segments of the overall 8.12-acre property.
Wood Partners, an Atlanta-based apartment development company that has undertaken multiple local projects (read here), and Nashville developer Nathan Lyons would oversee the development of the site.
According to a planning department document, the existing industrial buildings positioned in the southern half of the site will remain and be “repurposed for commercial activities.”
As the Post reported in January 2021, R.S. Lipman Brewing, the family-owned business that operates Hap & Harry’s Tennessee Beer, operates from that segment of the warehouse. Since then, Lipman Brewing has acquired local breweries Turtle Anarchy, Little Harpeth and Honkytonk and is, according to sources, considering for the warehouse a taproom (read more here).
EventWorks (which provides tents and various events items for rent) operates from the portion of the warehouse sited on the property’s northern segment and that would be demolished to accommodate the project.
The Metro document notes amenities for the residential component of the planned project will include pickleball courts, a swimming pool and a courtyard located within the interior of the site and a patio dining area along 60th Avenue North.
The Metro Planning Commission recently approved a rezoning to allow for the project, and the Metro Council will need to approve on third reading.
Nashville-based Fulmer Lucas is handling land-planning and engineering duties, according to the document.
Nashville-based Skylight Land LP owns the property, having paid $4,075,000 for it in 2014, according to Metro records. The Post was unable to determine details about the ownership (which includes William White) and if it will participate in the effort with Wood and Lyons or sell.
“We’ve had tremendous success in The Nations developing top-of-the-market communities that integrate seamlessly within their surroundings and are embraced by the community,” Andrew Steffens, managing director of Wood Partners’ Nashville office, emailed the Post. “We’re pleased to continue to work with neighbors, Metro Planning and the council to advance what we believe will be another vibrant project that will be fully embraced by [The Nations].”
Lyons, who redeveloped the Stocking 51 buildings in The Nations before selling (read here), also plans a project for an industrial property located in the district and once home to Genesco (read here).
The California Avenue property sits within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts’ District 20.
