A mixed-use building long eyed for a West Nashville site and to be undertaken by the team behind the proposed Storyville Gardens theme park remains planned.
Nashville-based Guerrier Development paid $2 million for the multi-parcel site, with a main address of 5915 Charlotte Pike (just west of White Bridge Road), in June 2021.
After the acquisition, Guerrier Development released an image and details for L’endroit, with the building as then planned to feature 160 condominiums and 9,000 square feet of commercial space.
A release at the time noted L’endroit will also serve as the office for Guerrier Development, which is led by Managing Partner DeLisa Guerrier and partner Elde Guerrier (the business partners also are married).
DeLisa Guerrier told the Post Monday that the company is planning to acquire additional land near the L’endroit site.
“We decided it will be best to develop the site after we make those acquisitions,” she said.
Guerrier declined to offer the addresses of the properties to be acquired but noted the transaction should occur soon. She did not note a groundbreaking date.
As previously reported, L’endroit will feature a sleek, modern design with a terrace overlooking Charlotte. Other amenities will include a rooftop dog park and a parking garage.
The west side property was once home to G’s Custom auto repair shop and most recently housed Guerrier Motor Group.
Guerrier Development has undertaken various boutique residential projects in suburban Davidson County locations. The company drew headlines in mid-2021 when it announced it planned to bring Middle Tennessee its first major amusement park since Opryland closed 24 years ago.
Storyville Gardens (read here) is planned to feature education and world travel themes suitable for young people, according to a release at the time.
However, Guerrier Development has yet to acquire a site.
“Storyville is in full force pre-development mode,” DeLisa Guerrier told the Post.