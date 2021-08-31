A 16-story mixed-use building is planned for The Gulch on a site next to Terrazzo — with a development company that has done high-profile projects in New York City, among other markets, to undertake the effort.
To offer 472 units, the building will rise at 915 Division St. on land owned by MarketStreet Enterprises, the Metro Development and Housing Agency-appointed master developer of The Gulch.
Property Markets Group, which operates offices in New York and Miami, seemingly has the site under contract with an LLC affiliated with MarketStreet. PMG co-developed a New York site with an 84-story, 1,430-foot skyscraper called 111 West 57th Street, a structure that ranks as the world’s 27th tallest.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the Gulch project seemingly will be called Society Nashville. Orlando-based Baker Barrios will serve as architect. Of note, Baker Barrios operates an office in Terrazzo.
This will be PMG’s first urban Nashville project; however, the company has done work and/or owns property in multiple U.S. cities and, of note, in Franklin.
Officials with MarketStreet and PMG could not be reached for comment.
According to the document, Society Nashville will stand almost 200 feet tall and offer a 386-space structured parking garage and a roughly 8,000-square-foot restaurant space. The building will offer an exterior of primarily metal, tile panels, stucco and glass.
The property is zoned to accommodate a 10-story building, with up to six additional floors of bonus height.
On a site to the immediate east and home to A+ Storage, Chicago-based real estate investment, development and construction company LG is planning a 16-story mixed-use high-rise with office space, 342 residential units and a parking garage (read here).
