A mixed-use building and dog park are being eyed for North Nashville’s Buchanan Street Arts District near Slim and Husky’s Pizza Beeria.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the building seemingly will offer a main address of 901 Buchanan St. and will span seven parcels owned by four entities and covering about 1.08 acres.
The owners will appear before the Metro Planning Commission on Sept. 9 to request a rezoning. Nashville-based Fulmer Lucas Engineering is participating in the effort.
The document notes the two-story building will span 7,800 square feet, with retail expected on the ground level and either offices or residential on the second floor. The dog park will offer about 32,900 square feet and face a segment of Ninth Avenue that dead-ends into Interstate 65 (see here). It is unclear if buildings on the site have yet been razed.
One of the property owners is an LLC affiliated with David Crabtree, a local commercial real estate industry official who also co-owns the building home to Slim and Husky’s (at 911 Buchanan).
The Post was unable to determine the would-be developer. Also, no detailed image seemingly has been submitted to Metro.
