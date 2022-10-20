A mixed-use neo-traditional building is being proposed for a property located about six blocks south of Hillsboro Village and roughly 2.5 blocks north of Interstate 440.
According to a document, St. Louis-based Ridgehouse Companies seeks to undertake the project at 2401 21st Ave. S. and on property owned by Nashville's Carell family.
If approved, the building likely would offer a six-story component fronting 21st and a three-floor section running along West Linden Avenue. The document notes the future building could include 180 residential units and 1,500 square feet of retail space.
Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio is serving as architect.
“The proposed architectural character will be classic, traditional and timeless,” the document reads. “It will complement the existing architectural character of the residential neighborhood and surrounding Belmont - Midtown area.
The mixed-use structure is targeted for a site on which Bainbridge Island, Washington-based Evergreen Investment Co. previously hoped to develop a seven-story contemporary building, also designed by Smith Gee Studio and to have offered residential and retail space (read here).
As the Post reported in February 2021, Evergreen had the property under contract with owner The Carell Family LLC. However, the transaction failed to materialize. Ridgehouse will need to acquire the property from the LLC.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Tom Cash’s District 18.
“The talks about this proposal from Ridgehouse are in early stages,” Cash emailed the Post. “I can see there are some improvements from the 2021 proposal from the prior group. We need housing in Nashville and Nashville Next has identified corridors like this for more density.
“I’d like to see a residential development on this empty lot,” he added. “And whether this is the right sized plan, infrastructure/traffic concerns can be addressed and we can reach a consensus will be the focus of discussions.”
Michael Sansone, Ridgehouse Companies co-founder and managing principal, said the company is in the early stages of working with Metro Planning, Cash and neighbors.
"We are eager to share with the neighbors what we have so far and look forward to getting their feedback,” Sansone said.
Of note, Ridgehouse is undertaking a project in Wedgewood-Houston (read here).