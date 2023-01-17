(Editor's Note: This article has been updated to accurately reflect the new owner.)
A recently founded Nashville commercial real estate company has paid $3.1 million for a local property, with the purchase continuing its efforts to assemble area industrial buildings.
Via an LLC and according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Hamilton Creek Partners now owns the 2.6-acre South Nashville property, which offers a Ryder Used Vehicle Sales business. The address is 1227 Fesslers Lane.
The seller was a partnership that includes Robert Durrett, president of Titan Transfer Logistics, and Linda Edwards (brother and sister). That company bills itself as providing transportation logistics services to companies operating in 48 states. Durrett’s late father, Forrest Durrett (who acquired the property in 1962, Metro records note), was an influential member of Nashville's trucking industry in the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, having served three terms as president of the Tennessee Motor Transportation Association.
Led by John Ditto (president) and Edward Waud (chief operating officer), Hamilton Creek Partners owns 24 commercial buildings, primarily located in Davidson County. The buildings offer a collective roughly 1.8 million square feet.
Jonathan Douillard, an agent with Nashville-based The Charles Hawkins Co., represented the seller. Foundry Commercial agents Melissa Alexander and W.B. Scoggins represented the buyer.
Ryder will remain a tenant in the building for at least another 1.5 years.
Hamilton Creek Partners was spun off from Jackson, Mississippi-based State Street Group earlier this month.