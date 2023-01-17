(Editor's Note: This article has been updated to accurately reflect the new owner.)

A recently founded Nashville commercial real estate company has paid $3.1 million for a local property, with the purchase continuing its efforts to assemble area industrial buildings.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.