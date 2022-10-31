One of the last remaining pre-World War II-constructed Midtown buildings once used as a residence has sold for $5 million.
Located at 1921 Broadway, the building is home to restaurant and bar The Stillery and, prior to that, a salon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
One of the last remaining pre-World War II-constructed Midtown buildings once used as a residence has sold for $5 million.
Located at 1921 Broadway, the building is home to restaurant and bar The Stillery and, prior to that, a salon.
The new owner is a Chandler, Arizona-based entity, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was a Redondo Beach California-based LLC led by manager David Wehrly and affiliated with real estate company Wedgewood Inc. The LLC paid $1,825,000 for the property in early 2016, according to Metro records.
In July 2018, Wedgewood sold for $13.75 million four Church Street properties in downtown Nashville, including the six-story art deco Mastrapasqua Building at 814 Church St. The buyer of the properties, including 801, 813, and 817 Church St., was Chicago-based Speedwagon Properties. (Read more here.)
Of note, an LLC affiliated with local development company Giarratana in March 2021 paid $12 million for the 801, 813, and 817 Church St. properties and is redeveloping the site with high-rise retail and apartment building Prime (read here).
The Stillery opened in mid-2017 and is known for its American cuisine and selection of whiskeys. Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects helped conceptualize the design of its space. The just-sold building offers about 4,900 square feet and addresses both Broadway and Division Street.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.