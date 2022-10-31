One of the last remaining pre-World War II-constructed Midtown buildings once used as a residence has sold for $5 million.

Located at 1921 Broadway, the building is home to restaurant and bar The Stillery and, prior to that, a salon.

1921 Broadway

1921 Broadway as seen in 2019

