A Midtown property home to recording facility OmniSound Studios — and once owned by the late country and western singer Marty Robbins — is being eyed for a mixed-use tower.
According to document filed with the Metro Water Services Department, Boca Raton-based Waypoint Residential seemingly is planning a building to offer both residential and office space. The document notes 143 one-bedroom units, 77 two-bedroom residences and 14,000 square feet of commercial space.
The document does not offer a floor count or if a parking garage could be part of the potential future project.
The two-parcel property has addresses of 1806 and 1808 Division St. and covers 0.34 acres. It accommodates two one-story modernist buildings.
Waypoint Residential officials could not be reached for comment. The company mainly focuses on suburban garden-style apartment development and ownership, with its website showing a portfolio of more than 100 properties. Waypoint apparently owns no Nashville property, though it bought and sold The Point at Waterford Crossing in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
Sounds Perfect LLC owns the property, having acquired it for $700,000 in 2007, according to Metro records. The LLC is affiliated with Texas-based Sue Caperton and Steve Caperton, who also own the OmniSound Studios business, according to state documents.
OmniSound Studios began operations in 1986 and has been involved with albums by Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney, among others, according to its website.
Robbins, a multi-instrumentalist who acquired the property in 1978 for $105,000, according to Metro records, recorded 52 studio albums and had 100 singles. During his career, Robbins charted 17 top singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. He died in 1982 of heart complications.
The Capertons originally listed the property for sale for $4.25 million, as the Post reported in October 2019. It remains unclear if the the owner will relocate the studio once the property sells.
The 1806-1808 Division site is zoned to allow for a mixed-use building of up to 15 floors or a maximum of 20 stories if music-related uses are incorporated via the Metro Planning Department’s Music Row Vision Plan.
Over the years, the diminutive OmniSound buildings have been engulfed by taller structures, including those home to Embassy Suites, Bristol on Broadway and the under-construction Kenect Nashville.
