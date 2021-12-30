A Midtown property positioned between Broadwest and the site on which mixed-use tower Avalon is planned has sold for about $5.62 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 1705 Hayes St., is an LLC affiliated with real estate developer and investor Jim Jacobs, the document notes. A partner with commercial real estate firm Cherry and Associates, Jacobs could not be reached for comment. Of note, he and other investors developed the Rutledge Hill site of recently opened mixed-use building Muse (read here).
The seller was a partnership comprising multiple entities, including Freeman Webb Investments Inc. (which is affiliated with Post parent company F.W. Publishing). The partnership paid $180,000 for the property in 1986, according to Metro records. The 0.51-acre property offers no structure and is zoned to accommodate a mixed-use building.
According to a release, the sale of 1705 Hayes generated more than a 30-times equity multiple for investors in the partnership.
With a specific sale price of $5,625,000, the transaction is the equivalent of about $11.02 million per acre and approximately $253 per square foot.
To the immediate east, work nears completion on the residential and hotel skyscraper component of Huntsville-based Propst’s two-tower project Broadwest. On an adjacent site, Nashville-based Vastland Development Co. is eyeing mixed-use building Avalon Midtown (read here).
According to a loopnet.com listing, the selling partnership was represented by Bradley Jones, Freeman Webb Co. director of commercial real estate, in the sale.
The Post was unable to determine if the buyer represented itself.
