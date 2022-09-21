The Canadian development company looking to reinvent a former dairy facility site in Nashville’s Midtown with a three-tower project has paid $9.1 million for two of the properties needed for the effort.
An LLC affiliated with CCB Nashville Developments (which is associated with, and operates as, Bosa Properties in Vancouver) now owns the properties. The addresses are 120 and 124 15th Ave. N.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the sellers were two related trusts.
The purchase comes after CCB Nashville Developments earlier this month paid $5.6 million for about 0.25 acres of property at 116 15th Ave. N. and located adjacent to the just-acquired property.
CCB Nashville Developments still needs to acquire four additional properties located within the roughly three-acre footprint, with the site offering a main address of 1401 Church St.
The site is bordered by Church, Grundy Street and 14th and 15th avenues north.
As the Post previously reported, the development team has submitted to the Metro Planning Department a document that references 30-story, 35-story and 45-story buildings. The 30-floor building will front Church Street, with the 35-floor structure to address 15th Avenue and the 45-floor tower to face Grundy Street.
Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Associates will handle design work.
The overall site had been recognized for its five Country Delite Farms storage tanks that towered over the building home to adult entertainment venue Deja Vu and have since been removed.
