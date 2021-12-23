Midtown's Hyatt House hotel has sold for $66.2 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the 15-story building, located at 121 21st Ave. N., is an LLC affiliated with a Spartanburg, South Carolina-based Oto Hospitality Development Co.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Alpharetta, Georgia-based Songe Highroads, which developed the site. The 201-room hotel opened in 2019.
The deal is the equivalent of about $329,350 per room. For comparison, downtown's Courtyard by Marriott recently sold for $99.6 million, the equivalent of $518,800 per room, a local per-room record (read here).
According to a Register of Deeds document, the new owner has landed a loan for about $56.3 million from Troy, Michigan-based Flagstar Bank.
Hyatt House offers an alternative address of 2100 Hayes St.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
