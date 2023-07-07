The Midtown building housing ice cream sandwich shop The Baked Bear has sold for $2.7 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is 1811 Division LLC, details about which are unclear.
The seller was David Popkin, who paid $80,000 for the property in 1980, Metro records show. The Post was unable to determine details about Popkin.
A franchised business offering shops focused on “custom, handmade ice cream sandwiches," The Baked Bear opened in 2020 (read here). Specifically, the sweets shop is located at 1809 Division St. in a portion of the building last home to Whiskey Rhythm Saloon. The main address of the building is 1811 Division St., with an additional address of 1813 Division St.
The transaction follows local entrepreneur and real estate investor Adam Will having paid $2.35 million for a two-story brick building located nearby at 1705 Division St. in December 2022 (read here). Sitting next door is the building accommodating cancer awareness nonprofit Gilda’s Club of Middle Tennessee.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction involving The Baked Bear building.
