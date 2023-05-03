A Midtown medical office building near both TriStar Centennial Medical Center and Centennial Sportsplex has been listed for sale for $4.75 million.

Sitting on 0.24 acres at 210 23rd Ave. N., the three-story Class B building offers 11,425 square feet and opened in 2004. It was renovated in 2022 and offers 16 parking spaces, according to marketing materials.

210 23rd

210 23rd Ave. N.

