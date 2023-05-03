A Midtown medical office building near both TriStar Centennial Medical Center and Centennial Sportsplex has been listed for sale for $4.75 million.
Sitting on 0.24 acres at 210 23rd Ave. N., the three-story Class B building offers 11,425 square feet and opened in 2004. It was renovated in 2022 and offers 16 parking spaces, according to marketing materials.
JC NWOFIA LLC owns the property, having paid a collective $2.45 million for it in two separate transactions (one in 2015 and the other in 2016), Metro records show. The LLC is affiliated with Dr. John Nwofia, a pain management physician who seemingly practices at various TriStar facilities.
The building is fully leased, the marketing materials note, with Pain and Spine Consultants (with which Nwofia is affiliated) one of the tenants.
The offering follows the $5 million November 2022 listing of an adjacent property at 208 23rd Ave. N. The two-story, 10,000-square-foot building on that 0.36-acre parcel opened in 1969 and is also considered a Class B structure (read here).
Nwofia has enlisted Ken Oakes, an agent with Brentwood’s Synergy Realty Network, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
