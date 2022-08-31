A Midtown property home to Prohibition-era themed restaurant and bar Hopsmith Tavern has sold for $3.4 million.

The new owner of the 0.13-acre property, with an address of 1903 Division St., is an LLC affiliated with Chicago-based Big Onion Hospitality, which owns the bar business that operates at the building.

1903

1903 Division St. as seen in 2019

