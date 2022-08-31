A Midtown property home to Prohibition-era themed restaurant and bar Hopsmith Tavern has sold for $3.4 million.
The new owner of the 0.13-acre property, with an address of 1903 Division St., is an LLC affiliated with Chicago-based Big Onion Hospitality, which owns the bar business that operates at the building.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Scottsdale, Arizona-based Store Capital. That entity paid $1.6 million for the property in 2016, Metro records show.
Hopsmith Tavern was Big Onion Tavern Group's first Nashville location and pay homage to hopsmiths, who were considered underground beer experts during Prohibition.
Metro records note the Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association once owned the property, having paid $270,000 for it in 1992.
A partnership that included local real estate investor and developer Jim Jacobs of Cherry & Associates paid $1,175,000 for the property in September 2015 and sold it for $1.9 million in June 2016 to Store Capital.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the most recent transaction.
