A medical office building located in McKissack Park near Midtown has been offered for sale for $3.75 million.
Constructed in 2004, the 5,000-square-foot building is part of a three-parcel site covering 0.5 acres at 501 28th Ave. N. It fronts Felecia Street near Charlotte Avenue and Nashville’s medical district.
The building is home to Hayes Endocrine and Diabetes Center. Of note, Dr. Andrea Hayes, who operates the medical services business, owns the property. She paid $91,200 for it in 2003, according to Metro records, and then had the building constructed.
Hayes has enlisted Barry Smith, president of Nashville-based Eakin Partners, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Marketing materials note the building offers new flooring and updated mechanical systems. The offering is the equivalent of $750 per square foot based on the building's size. Across 28th, construction of a medical office building looms (read here).
"This offers a distinctive opportunity to acquire a standalone medical office building located near the heart of the medical district," Smith said.
Hayes owns several properties in McKissack Park. She and her late father established Hayes Endocrine and Diabetes Center in 1997, and would begin operations in 2004 in the for-sale building, the first medical facility constructed in the area.
