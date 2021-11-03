Vienna, Virginia-based Cherner Development Group has made its third major local real estate purchase in 2021, this time having paid $37.96 million for apartment building Artemis Midtown.
Located at 2200 State St. (with an alternative address of 301 22nd Ave. N.), the six-story (the design suggests seven), 146-unit building previously was called Edge Midtown.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Demarest, New Jersey-based Spyglass Capital Partners. That entity paid $33.65 million for the 0.8-acre property in October 2019, according to Metro records.
Local firm Giarratana Nashville was involved in the development of the Midtown site, with the building having welcomed its first residents in 2015.
Artemis Midtown is notable for offering various micro-units, some of which are 504 square feet (with the smallest apartment spanning a mere 396 square feet).
The deal is the equivalent of $260,000 per residence, compared to $230,500 per unit for the 2019 transaction.
Cherner officials could not be reached for comment, and it is unclear if brokers were involved in the transaction.
In September, Cherner paid $71 million for the 248-unit garden-style apartment complex The Hillson in Antioch (read here). And in April, the company acquired Salemtown apartment building Evergreen at Werthan for $21.25 million (read here). Relatedly, Cherner also bought two Chattanooga apartment buildings earlier this year, according to its website.
