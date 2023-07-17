A MetroCenter office building located on the Cumberland River has sold for $16.15 million, with the new owner a West Coast company that four years ago acquired a similar structure in the North Davidson County office park.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is Menlo Equities, a Menlo, Calif.-based real estate investment company founded in 1996.
The one-story building sits on 7.18 acres at 621 Mainstream Drive and accommodates business services company Concentrix. The building is positioned near the structures housing WZTV, Cigna and Nashville Public Radio and was offered for sale for an undisclosed sum in June 2022 (read here).
The seller was Cohasset, Mass.-based boutique real estate firm Pacer Partners, which paid $10.4 million for it in 2017, according to Metro records.
The 52,300-square-foot building on the site opened in 1984 and was renovated in 2016, marketing materials note. It is billed as a Class A office structure.
In 2019, Menlo Equities paid $22.35 million for a MetroCenter five-story office building home to various State of Tennessee offices (read here).
The Atlanta office of CBRE seemingly represented Pacer in the transaction. The Post was unable to determine if the buyer used a broker.
Concentrix, which acquired ServiceSource in mid-2022, operates from its main local office at the intersection of Fourth Avenue North and Church Street in downtown.