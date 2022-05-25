The land on which rises MetroCenter’s Millennium Maxwell House Hotel has sold for $6.5 million, with a Texas real estate company seemingly having made its first Nashville acquisition as the new owner.
The 287-room 10-story hotel building offers an address of 2025 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and opened in 1979. As such, it ranks among the older hotel buildings located either in or near downtown.
The new owner of the nine acres of North Nashville land is Dallas-based Prescott Group, a boutique company founded in 1999 and with real estate holdings seemingly limited to (until now) Texas.
The seller was Washington, D.C.-based Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., which paid $2 million for the property (seemingly the land only) in 2010, Metro records show.
Prescott Group officials could not be reached for comment. However, and according to multiple sources, the sale of the property is subject to a long-term ground lease involving the hotel.
Metro appraised the full property (the land and the hotel structure) at about $27.28 million in 2021. It appraised the nine acres of land at approximately $5 million.
The Millennium Maxwell House Hotel business is operated by London-based Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, the evolution of which dates to 1972. The Post could not determine what entity owns the building itself.
Downtown Nashville's original Maxwell House Hotel, built in 1859, was famous for the Maxwell House coffee it served. Then-President Teddy Roosevelt may have coined the phrase "good to the last drop" after enjoying a cup while staying at the hotel (though multiple sources dispute that story). The building, which sat on the northwest corner of the intersection of Fourth Avenue North and Church Street, was razed in 1961. The modernist ServiceSource tower now rises from that location.
