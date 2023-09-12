Metro has selected The Fallon Company to serve as master developer of the East Bank — with the Boston-based commercial real estate company proposing retail, residential and hotel buildings projected to be valued at about $1 billion in Phase I of the effort.
According to documents filed with the city, the two parties will now undertake contract negotiations. The Metro Council will eventually need to approve the contract.
The Fallon Company — known for having undertaken work in Boston's Fan Pier, along with developing multiple sites in Charlotte and Raleigh — was one of four entities competing to secure the winning bid. It will spearhead the reinvention of the 30 acres of Metro-owned land that sits across the Cumberland River from downtown and to be anchored by the $2.1 billion future Tennessee Titans stadium. The effort has been dubbed Imagine East Bank, with city officials envisioning multiple commercial buildings, hotels and residential towers for the site.
A document Fallon submitted to Metro notes the phase one component could offer up to 60 percent of the future residences as affordable. The first building could be fully affordable housing (380 units) with 30,000 square feet of retail. A mid-2027 delivery is envisioned.
Subsequent additions during the first phase could include two hotels and two residential buildings.
The Fallon Company emailed the Post the following:
“The East Bank waterfront development presents a unique opportunity to transform a large swath of prime land adjacent to one of the country’s most dynamic central business districts in the heart of Nashville. We’re excited to collaborate with Metro to create a vibrant and thriving neighborhood that will acEvate the East Bank for generations to come."
Metro sent a notification to the bidders Tuesday morning. The three parties that were not selected and that made the final round — Chicago-based Marquee Development, New York’s Tishman Speyer and Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. — could protest the procurement panel's decision.
Joining the Fallon team are James Corner Field Operations, KPF, and the Nashville offices of Barge Design Solutions, EOA Architects, Holladay Ventures and Pillars Development.
Founded in 1993, The Fallon Company is led by Chairman Joseph Fallon. The firm offers a Nashville office, located in The Gulch and led by Managing Partner Trael Webb.
Selection of Fallon follows Metro’s having recently awarded HDR Engineering Inc. the contract for “program management for the implementation of the East Bank vision plan,” according to a Department of Finance notice of intent to award document (read here). A global company headquartered in Omaha, HDR operates an office in Brentwood.
Full-scale on-site work on the future stadium is slated to begin in 2024, with the facility to open for the 2027 NFL season. In addition, a Tennessee Performing Arts Center building could be constructed on the East Bank.