Metro has selected The Fallon Company to serve as master developer of the East Bank — with the Boston-based commercial real estate company proposing retail, residential and hotel buildings projected to be valued at about $1 billion in Phase I of the effort.

According to documents filed with the city, the two parties will now undertake contract negotiations. The Metro Council will eventually need to approve the contract.

