Metro Nashville is looking for a local organization to pilot a home sharing program, which would pair seniors with extra rooms in their homes with young people in need of affordable housing.
The funding for the pilot program is part of an $8 million one-time allocation from the American Rescue Plan.
Metro issued a request for proposal on June 29, with applications due Aug. 17. The chosen organization would subcontract with an online service to pair homeseekers with homeowners 62 and older with incomes 80 percent or less of the area median income as part of a two-year contract. The contractor must also identify incentives for homeowners to keep rents below market rates, according to the RFP. In addition, the contractors for the home sharing program will be responsible for coordinating with the Shared Housing Improvements program, which will offer financial assistance out of the city’s Barnes Housing Trust Fund to homeowners to pay for home improvements.
“The primary goal of this program is to enhance older adults' ability to age at home,” the RFP notes. “This is accomplished in multiple ways: reducing social isolation of both the homeowner and the homeseeker; creating monthly income for the homeowner; creating a new pool of rental housing not commonly found or easily identified in existing rental markets; and allowing for some rental agreements include services that improve the homeowners and homeseekers ability to live independently e.g., assistance with housekeeping, errands, transportation, etc.”
Paula Daigle, community engagement director with AgeWell Middle Tennessee, said the senior services connector agency will not be applying for the RFP but is a proponent of the idea. Prompted by calls to the organization’s helpline inquiring about affordable housing for seniors, AgeWell has researched existing home share programs in other cities, including New York City and Boston, as well as Columbus, Ohio, and Montgomery County, Md.
“We feel like there needs to be a lot of different options for older adults,” Daigle told the Post. “Some of them do need to be in facilities with assistance, but there's a whole lot of them that could live in their homes, and let's preserve those homes. Other cities have used [home sharing] to try to stop gentrification. … We can’t build ourselves out of this issue of affordable housing. Let’s use what we have.”
Daigle named several online platforms as possible subcontractors: Nesterly and Silvernest, neither of which has a presence in Nashville.
“We really are thinking of it through an intergenerational lens,” Daigle said. “How can we help young professionals or graduate students come to this city and be able to live, and also help our older adults have a little bit of extra money and a little bit of companionship?”