Screen Shot 2023-07-27 at 5.18.00 PM.png

A concept image for East Bank Vision Plan

 Courtesy of Metro

The East Bank is taking a major step forward with both the Tennessee Titans and Metro naming companies to head up work on the stadium and surrounding area.

Metro awarded HDR Engineering Inc. the contract for “program management for the implementation of the East Bank vision plan,” according to a Department of Finance notice of intent to award document. HDR is a global company, headquartered in Omaha, with an office in Brentwood which is listed in the Metro document.

Tags