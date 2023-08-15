The East Bank is taking a major step forward with both the Tennessee Titans and Metro naming companies to head up work on the stadium and surrounding area.
Metro awarded HDR Engineering Inc. the contract for “program management for the implementation of the East Bank vision plan,” according to a Department of Finance notice of intent to award document. HDR is a global company, headquartered in Omaha, with an office in Brentwood which is listed in the Metro document.
The company was a part of the redevelopment of a former horse racetrack in Omaha, now a mixed-use development called Aksarben Village. It scored a 93 out of 100 in the finance document’s evaluation.
Other companies that also submitted bids were AECOM Technical Services, CONSOR Engineers, Cummings Management Group, Gardiner & Theobald Gresham Smith, Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, and Lamar Dunn & Associates.
Metro has yet to announce a master developer for the East Bank.
The Titans are planning to award the stadium construction management contract to the Tennessee Builders Alliance, a partnership between Turner Construction Co., AECOM Hunt Construction, Polk & Associates and ICF Builders, according to the Nashville Business Journal. NBJ reported the team will present its pick to the Metro Sports Authority at a meeting on Aug. 17. According to a meeting agenda, the authority will consider authorizing a construction manager for the future stadium but does not name the company.
The $2.1 billion stadium is currently estimated at 1.75 million square feet, with a capacity of approximately 60,000, less than the current Nissan Stadium capacity. In May, Titans officials announced that Atlanta-based TVS — which participated in the design of the Georgia capital’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Nashville’s Music City Center — will serve as architect of record for the city’s future East Bank stadium.
A resolution to authorize an agreement with TVS for architectural and engineering services is also on the agenda for the Thursday sports authority meeting. The release from TVS in May said the company will work in tandem with Kansas City-based Manica (stylized as “MANICA”) as the project’s design architect.
The Post previously reported the stadium is expected for early-to-mid 2024 groundbreaking, following the 2023-24 NFL season. The future East Bank facility is anticipated to open in 2027.