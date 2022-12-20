An LLC affiliated with CVS Health has sold for $7.35 million its Green Hills property needed for an update to the Hillsboro Road-Crestmoor Road-Glen Echo Road intersection.

The new owner of the property, with an address of 3801 Hillsboro Pike, is Metro Government.

