The transaction is related to Metro Public Works Department’s long-planned efforts to align Crestmoor and Glen Echo roads, intersecting with Hillsboro Pike. City officials have not announced when the CVS building will be razed and full-scale work will begin on the road realignment project.
CVS, the parent company for which is based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, took ownership of the just-sold building in 2010 in a quitclaim deed deal, and it is unclear what the LLC paid for the property.
The transaction follows CVS Health’s in March having sold for about $6.83 million a two-property site on which the owner — an LLC affiliated with a Huntsville-based development entity — is constructing a building to house the retail and pharmacy business (read here).
Located at 2101 Crestmoor Road and 3715 Hillsboro Pike, those two properties offer a collective 0.77 acres and were last home to a Krystal.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the recent deal.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Russ Pulley’s District 25.
