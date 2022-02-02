The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday approved the final elements of a plan for the roughly $300 million mixed-use project Peabody Union at Rolling Mill Hill
Nashville-based developer Ray Hensler and development partners will undertake the project, with a groundbreaking eyed by April.
Hensler and Stiles are slated to close on the $16 million purchase of the 4.57-acre property, with a main address of 30 Peabody St. and overlooking the Cumberland River, by the end of February. The team will acquire the property from MDHA, with the design review committee previously having approved the project’s overall plan.
Peabody Union will rise 27 stories and offer 354 residential units. In addition, a Class A office building with 251,000 square feet will rise six floors on the site. Also, the overall development will feature 50,000 square feet of retail.
A fall 2024 completion is eyed, Hensler said.
Nashville-based Hastings Architecture has designed the buildings, with the local office of New York-based Turner Construction to serve as general contractor.
Read more here.
In other action, the DRC did not vote on the concept plan for a Hyatt Caption eyed for the Gulch site at which restaurant and bar Whiskey Kitchen currently operates.
Planned for 12 stories at 118 12th Ave. S., the boutique hotel building (see more images here) will sit at the intersection of 12th Avenue South and McGavock Street.
According to a source, the committee responded favorably to the overall height and planned stepbacks along McGavock Street, but asked the developer's design team to revisit the building massing along 12th Avenue and to consider additional program and height at the street edge along 12th Avenue.
An entity affiliated with Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co. will develop the site, having paid $5 million for the property in 2021. The owner has enlisted Nashville-based Hastings Architecture to design the building. The team will revise parts of the plan and resubmit. In October, the DRC reviewed the plan related to bonus height and bonus stepback requests but did not take a vote.
Hyatt Caption is a new concept for Hyatt and is targeted toward millennials who advocate minimalism and the simple living movement. The first Hyatt Caption is slated for Beale Street in Memphis.
Of note, a C.B. Ragland-affiliated entity developed the SoBro site home to a Hyatt Centric hotel on Molloy Street (between Second and Third avenues south).
