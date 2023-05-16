311

311 Third Ave. S. is seen in center of image.

 Courtesy of ESa

The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approved Tuesday the concept plan for a hotel building slated for SoBro.

As the Post recently reported, the 13-story hospitality building is slated to rise on the site of a building last home to pizzeria and comedy venue Geno’s East. Previously having accommodated Italian restaurant Sole Mio, the one-story structure offers an address of 311 Third Ave. S. and is sandwiched by the buildings offering Drury Plaza and Hyatt Place hotels.

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.