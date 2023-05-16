The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approved Tuesday the concept plan for a hotel building slated for SoBro.
As the Post recently reported, the 13-story hospitality building is slated to rise on the site of a building last home to pizzeria and comedy venue Geno’s East. Previously having accommodated Italian restaurant Sole Mio, the one-story structure offers an address of 311 Third Ave. S. and is sandwiched by the buildings offering Drury Plaza and Hyatt Place hotels.
The property seemingly is under contract, and the Post has been unable to determine the prospective buyer and developer. Nashville architectural firm ESa is listed on a multi-page document submitted to MDHA.
The document notes a distinctive one-way vehicular drive-thru (entering via Third and exiting on Almond Street with a valet drop-off half-way between the two streets and within the building) will be located between the future building and the Hyatt Place structure. In addition, the document notes the exterior will offer primarily glass and fiber cement panels.
The property sits within MDHA Rutledge Hill Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval was needed.
The owner of the property is an LLC affiliated with late restaurateur Giancarlo Agnoletti, who died at age 67 in 2019. Agnoletti, who oversaw Sole Mio, acquired the 0.23-acre property in August 2013 for $220,000. As the Post reported in April 2022, the property was offered for sale for $15 million.
The offering is the equivalent of about $1,497 per foot and $65 million per acre — two relatively high marks related to those figures of downtown property sales in 2022.