The Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee has approved bonus height related to a 14-story hotel building planned for the SoBro site last home to meat-and-three restaurant Dandgure’s Cafeteria.
In addition, new renderings of the future tower have been released, as first published by online growth and development source nashvillenownext.com.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Nashville-based Sila Developments seeks a hotel with 205 rooms to rise on a 0.28-acre site at 536 Lafayette St. and 600 Sixth Ave. S. The document does not note the hotel brand; however, the new images show the Marriott Element logo. One City offers a Marriott Element hotel.
Barge Designs Solutions is overseeing land-planning and engineering duties and architectural firm SV Design is handling design, with the document noting the building is proposed to rise about 175 feet. Metro's Downtown Code Design Review Committee last week approved two floors of bonus height.
Via an LLC, local real estate investor Joong Seo owns the property, having paid $2 million for it in late 2018, Metro records note. Sila has the property under contract, according to a source.
Jay Patel, Sila principal, could not be reached for comment.
Relatedly, Sila Developments has secured funding but has yet to begin construction on a Holiday Inn Express hotel on Elliston Place in Midtown.
Known for its soul food menu and eye-catching exterior mural, Dandgure’s Cafeteria closed in June 2022 after a 31-year run.
See the previously released images for the Marriott Element and read more here.
Design Review Committee approves proposed projects
In addition, the Downtown Code Design Review Committee last week approved plans related to an addition to a downtown church, a proposed 33-story residential tower to rise next to downtown’s Tennessee State University campus and a 36-story hotel high-rise slated for SoBro.
Christ Church Cathedral plans to demolish a small building at 109 Ninth Ave. N. and replace it with a structure to offer classrooms and Room in the Inn ministry work. The existing one-story structure was once home to the long-defunct Commerce Union Bank. The church secured concept plan approval from the design review committee. Read more here.
Nashville development company Giarratana is seeking its 250-unit high-rise building for a small parcel located at 901 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. and adjacent to the TSU-Avon Williams Campus building. The company landed three floors of bonus height from the design review committee. Read more here.
Merrillville, Ind.-based hotel development company White Lodging Services is planning its SoBro hotel tower to sit on a 0.61-acre property with addresses 127 and 131 Eighth Ave. S. The hotel will offer 750 rooms and rise about 450 feet. The company was awarded six floors of bonus height from the design review committee. Read more here.
In addition, the committee deferred voting on the concept plan for a Citizen M Hotel proposed for The Gulch. An entity affiliated with Nashville’s C.B. Ragland Co. seeks the 10-story hotel building at 109 12th Ave. S. The 0.29-acre Gulch property sits catty-corner from the company’s property at 118 12th Ave. S. and on which a 12-story hotel structure for Hyatt Caption is under construction. Read more here.