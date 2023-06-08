The Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee has approved bonus height related to a 14-story hotel building planned for the SoBro site last home to meat-and-three restaurant Dandgure’s Cafeteria.

In addition, new renderings of the future tower have been released, as first published by online growth and development source nashvillenownext.com.

