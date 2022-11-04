The Metro Planning Department’s Downtown Code Design Review Committee has deferred voting on a proposed alteration to a Pie Town building, with the DRC wanting the design to be non-vehicle focused.
Thor’s Hammer Properties LLC owns the building, which is home to Bad Axe Throwing Nashville and located at 648 Fogg St. near Third Man Records.
Angela Dahle and Thom Dahle, who created the LLC for the November 2021 $4.8 million purchase of the property, are seeking a rooftop addition to offer a British-style bowling lawn and pub and to be called Fogg Street Lawn Club.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the space will span about 9,000 square feet and has been designed by Nashville-based Daniels & Chandler Architects.
The document’s images show two phases: Phase I with a future roof structure serving as a covered area for vehicles and Phase II with the covered area for patrons.
Thom Dahle declined comment. However, a source said the DTC DRC wants the future addition to be the pedestrian-centric option, with the Dahles and Daniels & Chandler Architects expected to pivot and focus now on a covered area for patrons at street level. (See more images here.)
A hearing date with the DTC DRC has not yet been finalized.
Of note, the business is formally called Blu Ox Restaurant and Bar at Bad Axe Throwing Nashville and offers private rentals for corporate events and private parties. Owned by the Dahles, Bad Axe Throwing Nashville is a licensed location of Canada-based Bad Axe Throwing.
Bad Axe Throwing bills itself as North America’s largest chain of axe-throwing clubs. The Pie Town location opened in January 2021.
In addition to Bad Axe and Jack White’s Third Man Records, Pie Town is home to Tennessee Brew Works, Pie Town Tacos and music venue and restaurant City Winery.
