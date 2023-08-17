Rendering of the Proposed Titans Stadium

The Metro Sports Authority on Thursday approved the construction manager for the future $2.1 billion East Bank Tennessee Titans stadium.

The Titans will now work on a contract agreement with the Tennessee Builders Alliance, a partnership between Turner Construction Co., AECOM Hunt Construction, Polk & Associates and ICF Builders. The agreement will be brought to the sports authority, potentially at its October meeting, for approval.

