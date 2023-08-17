The Metro Sports Authority on Thursday approved the construction manager for the future $2.1 billion East Bank Tennessee Titans stadium.
The Titans will now work on a contract agreement with the Tennessee Builders Alliance, a partnership between Turner Construction Co., AECOM Hunt Construction, Polk & Associates and ICF Builders. The agreement will be brought to the sports authority, potentially at its October meeting, for approval.
The four TBA members offer 55 years of collective stadium construction experience, with Turner and AECOM Hunt having collaborated on 17 recent NFL stadium projects. Adding the Titans' project will mean the team, in some form, will have worked on every NFL stadium located east of the Mississippi River. In addition, ICF undertook some work on the existing Nissan Stadium.
While expressing confidence during the meeting at Bellevue's Ford Ice Center in TBA being capable of staying on time and on budget, the Titans officials also noted TBA's willingness to assemble a diverse and inclusive workforce. Specifically, franchise officials noted ICF and Polk are local minority-owned businesses.
Titans officials project the groundbreaking to be early or mid-2024 and said some preliminary utility work is being done on the site. The future facility is expected to be open for the 2027 NFL season.
In May, Titans officials announced that Atlanta-based TVS — which participated in the design of the Georgia capital’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Nashville’s Music City Center — will serve as architect of record for the future East Bank stadium. The sports authority voted to approve the Titans' contract agreement with TVS at the Thursday morning meeting.
The agreement specifies TVS will provide all design development documents for construction and related to architectural, mechanical, plumbing, electrical, code report and food service, among others.
Robert O'Keefe, who holds a bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Tennessee, will serve as the project's principal-in-charge.
The TVS agreement schedule notes that the design work is set to be completed by Aug. 30, 2024, which includes built-in time for permitting. The total project fee is set at approximately $42 million. TVS's portion is more than $14 million of that total. Almost $26 million will go to subcontractors and about $2 million is set for expenses.