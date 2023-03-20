A commercial building located across Eighth Avenue South from neighborhood watering hole ML Rose Craft Beer and Burgers has sold for $2.82 million — with the new buyer offering a portfolio of almost 1,900 such retail properties.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, an LLC affiliated with Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based Agree Realty now owns the property. The address is 2530 Eighth Ave. S., with the building accommodating auto service business National Tire and Battery.

2530

2530 Eighth Ave. S. as seen in 2019

