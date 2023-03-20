A commercial building located across Eighth Avenue South from neighborhood watering hole ML Rose Craft Beer and Burgers has sold for $2.82 million — with the new buyer offering a portfolio of almost 1,900 such retail properties.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, an LLC affiliated with Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based Agree Realty now owns the property. The address is 2530 Eighth Ave. S., with the building accommodating auto service business National Tire and Battery.
The seller was 800 Capri LLC, which paid $2.23 million for the property in 2012 and details about which the Post was unable to determine.
A public traded company, Agree Realty had more than $1.5 billion of liquidity with approximately $250 million cash on hand as of late 2022, according to trade publication Nareit.
The Agree Realty website notes the company owns two other Nashville properties (one accommodating a Bridgestone-Firestone and the other a Thortons) and more than 40 in Tennessee.
Nashville Warehouse Tire & Automotive Service Center once operated from the site. Bobby Deal — who oversaw that operation and whom local long-timers will recall as one of Melrose’s best known business owners in the 1980s and 1990s — also owned the property. Deal took possession of it via a quitclaim deed deal in 1982, Metro records note, and later sold to BTS Melrose LLC for $1.1 million in 2011.
On an adjacent site once home to Athens Family Restaurant, Nashville-based HNP Properties will have constructed a retail building (read here). The address is 2526 Eighth Ave. S. Restaurant Sinema sits to the south of the just-sold property.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the recent transaction.
