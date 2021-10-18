A South Davidson County medical office building has sold for $8.65 million — almost three times the figure for which it last sold three years ago.
Located at 330 Wallace Rd. and sitting on about 3.5 acres, the building is roughly 85 percent leased, according to a source who asked to go unnamed. The two anchor tenants are gastroenterologist Dr. Robert Herring and a primary care medical center owned by a joint venture between BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and Sanitas Medical Centers, a subsidiary of Bogotá, Colombia-based Keralty (read more here).
The new owner is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was Lee Zoller, who paid $3,017,000 for the property in August 2018, according to Metro records, and later upgraded the building. The source said the structure was 30 percent leased when Zoller (who could not be reached for comment) acquired it.
Frank Thomasson and Byran Forte, co-first vice presidents with the local office of Chicago-based CBRE, represented Zoller, the source said. The buyer was not represented by a broker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.