A Midtown medical office building housing cancer diagnostic center Vanderbilt Imaging Services and located one block east of TriStar Centennial Medical Center has sold for $5.55 million.
The new owner of the 0.62-acre property, located at 337 22nd Ave. N., is Lake Oswego, Oregon-based Cornelius Fast Serv Inc., details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was an LLC seemingly affiliated with Nashville-based Montecito Medical, which invests in health care facilities. The LLC paid $4.2 million for the property in August 2020, Metro records show.
The property apparently changed ownership hands eight times from 2000 to 2020, according to Metro records.
In addition to Vanderbilt Imaging Services, which also operates offices in Hillsboro Village and One Hundred Oaks, Outpatient Diagnostic Center of Nashville works from the building.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
