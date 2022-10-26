The Metro Development and Housing Agency has released images and various details related to a 107-unit residential project it is eyeing for an East Nashville site.
If approved by MDHA Design Review Committee, Fifth & Summer will be undertaken at 725 S. Fifth St. on property the agency owns.
The six-story building will offer 65 one-bedroom, 38 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom residences, and be supplmented by 120 surface parking spaces. The structure will be sandwiched by the four-story Barrett Manor building (at 510 Summer Place) and South Fifth Street. The Gerald F. Nicely Building, which houses MDHA’s main offices, is located one-half block to the east on South Sixth Street.
A document notes Nashville-based Gresham Smith is the architect. Win Engineering and Lyne (interior designs), both locally based, also will participate in the project.
The MDHA DRC will vote on the Fifth & Summer plan on Nov. 8. The property sits within MDHA Cayce Place Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
Fifth & Summer is part of MDHA’s Envision Cayce master plan, which was instituted in 2013 and seeks to overhaul the agency’s Cayce Place. Many of the projects either have been completed or are in various stages of design and construction.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Brett Withers’ District 6.