The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday approved the concept plan related to a mixed-use building that is being eyed for a site sandwiched by Dickerson Pike and the inner-interstate loop on Nashville’s east side.

To offer residential and retail spaces, the building will sit on a three-parcel site with address of 18-22 Ligon Ave., according to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency. The seven-story structure will be positioned on the northeast corner of the T-intersection of Ligon and Whites Creek Pike.

Screen Shot 2022-07-08 at 11.03.09 AM.png

18-22 Ligon Ave.
Screen Shot 2022-07-08 at 11.08.17 AM.png
Screen Shot 2022-07-08 at 11.08.02 AM.png

