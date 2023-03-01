Nashville-based development company Giarratana has landed a major permit related to construction of a 750-foot residential skyscraper to rise on a portion of the downtown YMCA of Middle Tennessee site.

Screen Shot 2023-02-28 at 2.19.00 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-02-28 at 2.20.24 PM.png

The site as seen on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Screen Shot 2023-02-28 at 2.20.07 PM.png

The issuing of the permit, valued at about $89.12 million, comes as debris removal nears completion following recent demolition of the former Y indoor swimming pool and administrative office structures.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.