Nashville-based development company Giarratana has landed a major permit related to construction of a 750-foot residential skyscraper to rise on a portion of the downtown YMCA of Middle Tennessee site.
The issuing of the permit, valued at about $89.12 million, comes as debris removal nears completion following recent demolition of the former Y indoor swimming pool and administrative office structures.
Relatedly, the Metro Codes Department has issued a permit (no dollar amount is included) related to construction of the future Y replacement segment.
Giarratana in December paid $26 million for the site on which the tower will rise, with YMCA of Middle Tennessee the seller.
The future Giarratana building will offer 60 floors and 500 residential units (apartments and condominiumns) and be Nashville’s tallest building. It will rise on the footprints of both the ex-swimming pool building and an adjacent former Y surface parking lot. The main address of the site is 1010 Church St., with a 1000 Church St. alternate address.
The YMCA is using proceeds of the December sale to build a multi-story, free-standing facility to anchor the northwest corner of the intersection of YMCA Way and Church Street. The future facility will connect to the newer portion of the Downtown YMCA, which was constructed in 2008.
Giarratana is undertaking the project in partnership with the Y. Chicago-based Goettsch is the architect, with AECOM Hunt, also of Chicago, the general contractor.
Hendersonville-based Environmental Abatement Inc. has handled the demo work. The YMCA will remain fully operational throughout construction to the skyscraper.
Pursuit of the 1010 Church development began with a January 2021 invitation from the YMCA of Middle Tennessee to respond to a request for proposal for redevelopment of its downtown campus. A handful of developers participated in what became a year-long competition.
“The closing is the culmination of two years of focused effort by the YMCA and the Giarratana development team, led by Morgan Stengel and Jacob Chapman,” Tony Giarratana, company founder, said in a release following the December transaction.
A September 2024 completion date for the YMCA component is planned, with the structure to offer five levels plus a basement. Tentatively, the Giarratana residential tower's apartments will open in July 2025 and its condos in January 2026.
To carry a price tag of about $350 million, the skyscraper will face Church Street and be sited to the immediate east of Platform Way (on which sits the two Amazon towers).
If standing today, the future high-rise would rank among the 15 or so tallest buildings in the Southeast.
