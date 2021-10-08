Law firm Bass, Berry & Sims is planning to relocate its headquarters to Nashville Yards, the under-development campus downtown.
According to a release, the law firm will occupy approximately 180,000 square feet in the top eight floors of Nashville Yards’ first multi-tenant commercial office building. The 35-story tower, on which Southwest Value Partners broke ground in September, will be anchored by Pinnacle Financial Partners. The building will be located near Amazon’s two towers at the site.
Both Bass and Pinnacle are moving to the future high-rise from The Pinnacle at Symphony Place in SoBro.
Bass, Berry & Sims was represented in the lease transaction by Bert Mathews and Shane Douglas of Colliers International, according to the release.
“We have a 100-year history of investing in the growth and vitality of downtown Nashville,” Bass Managing Partner Todd Rolapp said in the release. “We are excited to continue this tradition by relocating to Nashville Yards, a premier location with a vibrant environment that allows us to meet the evolving needs of our people and our clients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.