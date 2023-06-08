A Madison site eyed for a mixed-use project and located near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard has sold for $3 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 9.88-acre property is 253 Nesbitt LLC, the president of which is Jack Montague, a local real estate investor and founder of The Lamont Price Group. In addition, Joe Neuzil is a member of the LLC and, as the Post reported in March, will oversee the development to unfold at 253 Nesbitt Lane.  

Madison

Site plan for 253 Nesbitt Lane project

