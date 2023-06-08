A Madison site eyed for a mixed-use project and located near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard has sold for $3 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 9.88-acre property is 253 Nesbitt LLC, the president of which is Jack Montague, a local real estate investor and founder of The Lamont Price Group. In addition, Joe Neuzil is a member of the LLC and, as the Post reported in March, will oversee the development to unfold at 253 Nesbitt Lane.
The sellers were Anthony Didier and Robert Dougher, who assumed ownership of the property via a quitclaim deed transaction in May. Didier, via Kensington Media Public Holdings LLC, paid $1.2 million for the property in December 2022, Metro records show. He acquired the property from Nashville Public Radio, with four radio transmission towers and a small electrical service structure located on the site.
According to a document previously submitted to the Metro Planning Department, and as the Post reported in March, the project will include a mixed-use building to offer a maximum of 115 residential units and about 7,000 square feet of commercial space. Expected to rise four floors, the building will be joined by up to 79 townhomes.
Nashville-based Hawkins Partners has been enlisted to handle land-planning and landscape architecture duties. A preliminary specific plan rezoning has been approved.
According to a separate Davidson County Register of Deeds document, 253 Nesbitt LLC has landed a loan, valued at $1.9 million, from Nashville’s Bridge South Investments.
Neuzil, who serves as head of development for GPP Development, declined to comment regarding a start date.
Avison Young Principals Mike Jacobs and Lisa Maki facilitated the transaction for the parties.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Nancy VanReece’s District 8.
