Approximately two months after paying $2.5 million for a Madison industrial property near Yazoo Brewing Company and in an area of recent real estate activity, an Atlanta entity has sold it for the eye-catching sum of $3,333,333.
The new owner of the property, located at 1213 Northgate Business Parkway and about one block from the Cumberland River, a Boynton, Beach, Florida LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was NR Auto Store 23 LLC, which is affiliated with Atlanta investment company Northern Rock. Led by CEO Logan Leslie, Northern Rock is the parent company of vehicle repair shop Absolute Auto, which operates from the building on the site and will remain in business there, a company official said.
The general area continues to see real estate deals. In January, an LLC affiliated with Boston-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners paid $2.7 million for an industrial site located at 41 Fant Industrial Drive (read here).
And in April 2022, an LLC affiliated with Denver-based EverWest Real Estate Investors paid $29.58 million for a 16.44-acre property offering 171,000 square feet of collective space in two buildings located at 526 Myatt Drive (read here).
Similarly, the Post reported in June 2022 a health care office building located at 647 Myatt Drive was offered for sale for $3.25 million (read here). That property seemingly has yet to change ownership hands, according to Metro records.
And in December 2020, local developer Meg Epstein $1.7 million for a 16.4-acre property, property once home to the former Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, at 526 Myatt Drive (read here).
