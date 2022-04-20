A Madison-area industrial property located near Yazoo Brewing Company has sold for about $29.58 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located near the Cumberland River, the 16.44-acre property offers 171,000 square feet of collective space in two buildings and is located at 526 Myatt Drive.
The new owner is an LLC affiliated with Denver-based EverWest Real Estate Investors. That entity owns three other similar properties located within the general Nashville area, according to the EverWest website.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based CA South. The LLC paid $1.7 million for the then-raw land in December 2020 and then developed the site with the buildings.
Construction of the two buildings is completed and it is unclear if either offers tenants.
The CA South website notes the Class A buildings are suitable for companies offering last-mile delivery services. Nearby, work is underway on an Amazon distribution facility.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
Led by Meg Epstein, CA South is perhaps best known for its development of urban Nashville sites with residential buildings (read more here).
Yazoo Brewing is located at 900 River Bluff Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.