The Lower Broadway building housing clothing retailer Trail West has sold for $20 million in what is a record per-foot deal for The District.
According to sources who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the two-story building is a partnership comprising both local and out-of-town investors whom the Post was unable to identify.
The seller of the property, with an address of 209 Broadway, was a Hendersonville LLC seemingly affiliated with Karen Smith and Edward Smith. The Smiths own the Trail West business and paid $2.75 million for the property in 2014, according to Metro records.
With the building offering about 11,000 square feet, the deal is the equivalent of about $1,818 per foot, which is likely a record for not only a structure located within downtown but also in Nashville in general. Only a handful of downtown buildings have garnered more than $1,000 per foot in sales of the past few years.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds has yet to record the transaction, but the sources confirmed the deal.
Lance Bloom, senior vice president with Colliers International Nashville, was the facilitating broker in the transaction.
