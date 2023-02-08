The downtown building home to restaurant and live music venue Nashville Underground has sold for $30 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is 105 Broadway LLC, whose parent company is DeGraw Brothers Investments. That entity is comprised of musicians and brothers Joey DeGraw and Gavin DeGraw, who also own Nashville Underground.
The six-story building (which offers 55,000 square feet) and the 0.20 acres on which it sits offers an address of 105 Broadway. On an adjacent site is the structure housing Acme Feed & Seed.
The seller was MJM Real Estate Investments LLC, which seemingly is affiliated with Nashville-based MJM Architects and which paid $3 million for the property in 2002, Metro records show. MJM Architects once operated in the building before moving to Sidco Drive.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the 105 Broadway transaction.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.