The downtown building home to restaurant and live music venue Nashville Underground has sold for $30 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is 105 Broadway LLC, whose parent company is DeGraw Brothers Investments. That entity is comprised of musicians and brothers Joey DeGraw and Gavin DeGraw, who also own Nashville Underground.  

105

105 Broadway as seen in March 2022

