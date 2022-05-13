The downtown building home to honky-tonk Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row has sold for $30.5 million — in the process seemingly shattering the per-foot record for Lower Broadway real estate.
The seller of the building was an LLC affiliated with Michael Hayes and Brandon Kuvara, both with Nashville-based commercial real estate firm C.B. Ragland Company. The LLC paid $7.5 million for the building in January 2016, Metro records show.
Located at 400 Broadway, the five-story building offers about 12,500 square feet. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $2,440 per foot. For context, older buildings and surface parking lots located with The District (Lower Broadway, Second Avenue North and Printers Alley) have commanded up to $1,500 per foot in recent transaction. A surface parking lot located adjacent to the just-sold building and with an address of 107 Fourth Ave. N., earlier this week sold for $10.2 million, the equivalent of what is seemingly a record $2,129 per foot for unimproved land (read here).
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC affiliated with Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners. Led by Managing Principal Shawn Yari, the company has landed a loan from Western Alliance Bank for $18 million. The SCP website offers 20 properties, with Yari unavailable for comment.
The sellers in the recent 107 Fourth Ave. N. deal were Brenda Sanderson and Ruble Sanderson, who own The Stage, Legends Corner and Second Fiddle. Of note, the Sandersons sold the 400 Broadway building to Hayes and Kuvara, after having paid $4.8 million for it in December 2012.
George Gruhn, who once operated his stringed instruments retail shop Gruhn Guitars from the building, paid $1 million for the property in 1993, Metro records note. He later sold to the Sandersons.
(0) comments
