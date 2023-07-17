Two lawsuits have been filed involving Lower Broadway-area properties — with one pitting entities affiliated with Nudie's Honky Tonk and a planned bar seemingly to offer a Jon Bon Jovi theme.
Both suits have been filed in Davidson County Chancery Court.
In the bar lawsuit, an LLC that owns the Nudie’s Honky Tonk business at 409 Broadway is claiming its building has suffered structural damage due to construction of an adjacent building at 405 Broadway.
A limited partnership affiliated with Nashville company Big Plan Holdings owns the 405 Broadway site, having paid $9.4 million for it in November 2020, Metro records note.
The partnership, which includes Big Plan Holdings founder and CEO Josh Joseph, is constructing a five-floor building that will address both Broadway and Fourth Avenue South, and offer two five-story outdoor rooftop decks (read here).
Nudie’s Honky Tonk — owned by Cash Museum owner Bill Miller — claims the partnership and general contractor DPR Construction Inc. have trespassed by attaching wooden beams to the wall of the Nudie’s building to support the under-construction building. The construction, the plaintiff contends, also has caused stress fractures to the Nudie’s stairs and cracked toilet and urinal flanges.
In addition, wet dirt and cement is being shot out from holes in the ground of the defendants’ worksite, landing on the Nudie’s rooftop bar, according to the lawsuit.
Nudie’s is seeking $50,000 in damages, a stoppage of construction that causes further concerns and punitive damages. The business is represented by attorney Summer Melton of Burr & Forman.
Officials with both parties could not be reached for comment, and it is unclear if the defendant has legal representation.
Nashville Business Journal first reported Bon Jovi — a mainstream pop-rock singer, songwriter and guitarist — will be affiliated with the future Joseph business. Big Plan Holdings has yet to identify its "celebrity partner," as a previous release references.
In a separate case, the owners of Third Avenue South restaurant business Layer Cake (previously to have been Stirr) are suing Nashville’s Powell Architecture + Building Studio, TKO Concrete Coatings (of Burns, Tenn.) and Chad Stewart and Associates (of Lakeland, Tenn.).
The plaintiff, which is affiliated with Dallas-based Milkshake Concepts (read here), claims the defendants are responsible for a partial collapse of the building during construction in April 2021.
The destruction delayed the opening of Layer Cake/Stirr (the building’s lone tenant) by about six months, with the business sustaining approximately $718,669.17 in damages, the lawsuit reads.
An entity affiliated with local architecture firm Hastings owns the building, with an address of 127 Third Ave. S. The owner paid $705,000 for the building in 2002, Metro records show.
The plaintiff is requesting it be awarded compensatory damages, interest, costs, attorney fees, pre-judgment interest and other relief that the court deems proper.
Holland & Knight is representing the plaintiff.
Officials with both parties could not be reached for comment, and it is unclear if the defendant has legal representation.
Also along Lower Broadway, a third legal matter is in chancery court involving an alley (unnumbered and unnamed) that runs along the south side of properties located at 201, 203 and 205 Broadway, to the east of 207 Broadway and on the north side of a property at 109 Second Ave. S.
FIP Nashville LLC owns the 203-205 Broadway parcels (used as surface parking), having acquired them from Old Town Trolley Tours of Washington Inc. in 2022 for $15.25 million, according to Metro records. Old Town Trolley Tours of Washington Inc. owns the 201 Broadway site, for which (along with the 203-205 lots) it paid $5.05 million in 2015, Metro records show. A trust owns 109 Second Ave. S. and Strategy Realty Partners LLC owns 207 Broadway.
As petitioner in the case, FIP claims that it has attempted to determine if the three parties have potential interest in the alley and that none intends to make a claim. Relatedly, the plaintiff notes the Davidson County Register of Deeds office shows no ownership record of the alley.
As such, FIP is petitioning the court, noting it is entitled to a judgment declaring it is the lawful owner of the alley, and that all other parties should be barred from making a claim.
FIP is associated with Phoenix-based Fundamental Income Properties. As the Post reported in September 2022, the two-parcel site offers 0.06 acres, yielding a real estate deal that is the equivalent of about $5,834 per foot, believed to have been a high mark for Nashville at the time (read here).
Thompson Burton is representing FIP.