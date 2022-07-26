One of Nashville’s longest-operational companies has acquired a Berry Hill commercial property from which it operates a sister business.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, masonry materials manufacturer and distributor Alley-Cassetty Companies Inc. paid $2.9 million for the multi-parcel property. The site offers a main address of 2705 Larmon Drive and is home to Jones Stone Company.

2705 art

2705 Larmon Drive as seen in 2018

