One of Nashville’s longest-operational companies has acquired a Berry Hill commercial property from which it operates a sister business.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, masonry materials manufacturer and distributor Alley-Cassetty Companies Inc. paid $2.9 million for the multi-parcel property. The site offers a main address of 2705 Larmon Drive and is home to Jones Stone Company.
The sellers were Jones family members, who sold in 2012 Jones Stone Company to Alley-Cassetty Companies.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Having begun business in 1879 and with a headquarters at 2 Oldham St. in the East Bank, Alley-Cassetty Companies bills itself as one of the nation’s largest independently owned and operated masonry material manufacturers and distributors. It ranks among Nashville’s 100 largest private companies with 350 employees.
In addition to Nashville and Berry Hill, Alley-Cassetty Brick operates brick, block and stone retail and/or manufacturing locations in Murfreesboro, Columbia, Gallatin, Clarksville, Lebanon, Cookeville, Dickson, Winchester, Bowling Green (Kentucky) and Atlanta. Alley-Cassetty Companies also operates Alley-Cassetty Trucking and Alley-Cassetty Truck Center.
In January, Alley-Cassetty announced it had acquired Franklin County's Interstate Block & Brick (read here).
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
