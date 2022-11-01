A six-parcel property located in North Nashville’s Buchanan Arts District and near Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria has sold for about $1.75 million.

The new owner of the property, with a main address of 1001 Buchanan St., is Grounded Development LLC, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The LLC includes Bert Mathews, president of Nashville-based commercial real estate company The Mathews Co.

1015 Buchanan St. as seen in 2018

