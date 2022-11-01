A six-parcel property located in North Nashville’s Buchanan Arts District and near Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria has sold for about $1.75 million.
The new owner of the property, with a main address of 1001 Buchanan St., is Grounded Development LLC, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The LLC includes Bert Mathews, president of Nashville-based commercial real estate company The Mathews Co.
Mathews said Grounded Development LLC also includes local real investor Kelly Bonadies and local architect Gina Emmanuel. He said the three are not ready to disclose the future plans for the site.
The sellers were Ernestine Bowman and Keith Bowman, a married couple. Metro records are unclear as to what the Bowman family (other family members are listed in the records) paid the for the various parcels. In addition to 1001 Buchanan, the purchase includes 1009, 1011, 1013 and 1015 Buchanan St. and 1734 Arthur Ave.
Multiple buildings sit on the roughly 0.81-acre site, with one structure home to Maple Built. Established in 2016 and previously known as Salemtown Board Company, that business offers woodworking training (including skateboard making) to young men and is led by brothers Schuyler Anderson and Will Anderson.
The acquisition includes a building (pictured), located at 1803 15th Ave. N. (with an alternative address of 1015 Buchanan St.) and with signage “Leon’s Liquors.”
Unrelatedly, Mathews and Seattle-based Eagle Rock Ventures are nearing completion on Rutledge Flats, a micro-unit apartment building in Rutledge Hill and located at 622-626 Third Ave. S.
No brokers were involved in the transaction, Mathews said.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.