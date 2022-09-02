Long-time Nashville-based real estate investor Nick Spiva has paid $3 million for a Green Hills building home to the city’s only coin collecting business, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The property — know variously as Village Green and Hillsboro Corner Shopping Center — offers an address of 4117 Hillsboro Pike.
The sellers were multiple entities, with Spiva seemingly having been part of that previous ownership group with a 50 percent stake.
The just-sold building offers a UPS Store, J. Bangs Salon and The Coin Purse, among other tenants. The latter began operations in 1968, when Nashville was home to multiple coin and stamp collecting shops. The Coin Purse has been located at Village Green since 1988.
Related to the sale, Spiva has landed a $4.5 million loan from Nashville-based FirstBank, according to a separate document.
With the purchase, Spiva has assembled two contiguous properties partially bordered by Hillsboro Pike and Hillsboro Drive. The veteran investor’s building at 4109 Hillsboro Pike is home to Corner Pub and Nashville Music Co., with the latter one of the city’s longest-operational musical instrument retailers.
A building located at 2117 Hillsboro Drive is attached to the just-sold structure, and its ground (a ground lease is in place) is listed for sale for $2,475,000. Stephen Prather and Michael Groos, brokers with Charles Hawkins Company, are listing the for-sale ground, which is owned by a group that is not affiliated with the entity that just sold to Spiva.
Village Green also includes a building owned by Nashville-based real estate investor and broker Nate Greene (Colliers Nashville). With an address of 4119 Hillsboro Pike and designed like the building Spiva now owns fully, that structure is anchored by women’s clothing retailer Talbots (the original tenant of the building and having been in its space since 1987).
Greene also owns the surface parking lot that is sandwiched by the two Village Green buildings. He also owns (since 1978) an adjacent property that accommodates a Wendy's and that fronts Hillsboro Circle.
To the immediate southwest of Greene’s building and at 4121 Hillsboro Pike Spiva owns Hillsboro Corner retail center, from which he operates Spiva Hill Management.
Metro records show that since 1998, and not counting the recent transaction, Spiva Hill Management was involved with ground leases in eight deals involving the just-sold building.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the most recent transaction.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
