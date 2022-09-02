Long-time Nashville-based real estate investor Nick Spiva has paid $3 million for a Green Hills building home to the city’s only coin collecting business, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The property — know variously as Village Green and Hillsboro Corner Shopping Center — offers an address of 4117 Hillsboro Pike.

4117

4117 Hillsboro Pike

