Local real estate investor and former auto dealer Rusty Dunn has finalized his second deal with a vehicle-related business this month, having payed $2.8 million for a large surface parking lot near downtown Nashville, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The addresses of the two-parcel roughly nine-acre property are 1809 and 1817 Lebanon Pike.
The seller was an LLC related to Texas-based Dream Motors, Metro records show.
Dream Motors’ Mercedes-Benz of Music City had used the surface lot for overflow inventory related to its dealership located near Nashville International Airport. The dealership (read more here) was not using the lot at the time of the sale.
Dunn said he will target high-profile development teams as future users of the parking lot, which is lit (a key feature, he added).
“These type parking lots and lay-down yards used by large contractors are very hard to come by,” Dunn said. “The developers of downtown towers struggle to find places for material and equipment storage.”
Neither party used a broker.
The transaction follows Dunn’s having sold a property in The Nations to Hudson Automotive for $3.35 million(read here).
