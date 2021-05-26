An entity affiliated with Nashville-based CA South Development has paid $1,325,000 for a Wedgewood-Houston building.
As the Post reported earlier this year, CA South CEO Meg Espstein intends to move the company by year's end to the industrial building, located at 1219 Fourth Ave. S. The seller was R. Royce Richey, who paid $65,000 for the property in 1978, according to Metro records. Richey founded Richey Capacitor Inc., a manufacturer of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, in 1965.
CA South represented itself in the transaction, and the Post was unable to determine if Richey had broker representation.
At one time, the property was owned by what was then called Ralston Purina Co. a St. Louis-based animal feed and pet food company that merged with Swiss entity Nestlé's Friskies division to form Nestlé Purina PetCare Co.
To date, CA South has operated at 918 South St. in Illume, a mixed-use building on a site the company developed.
"We are excited to put our headquarters at the epicenter of this transforming and exciting neighborhood," Epstein emailed the Post. "By many accounts, I think this is going to be one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in the Southeast."
Epstein and CA South have been active in Edgehill, which is located near Wedgewood-Houston. In addition to her work on Illume, she is teaming with Jared Bradley and Steve Armistead to develop 806 Olympic St. with the 51-unit residential building Alina (read here). And at 1009 Eighth Ave. S., two blocks south of downtown and next to the home of headwear retailer hatWRKS, she is undertaking with Bradley a residential building (read here).
Epstein is also underway on residential building The River Tower overlooking the Cumberland River in North Capitol.
